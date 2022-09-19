WWE Rumor Roundup: Top female star to get a darker character, Major Triple H guy could return soon, Last-minute change in the plans for current champion

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

A top female star could reportedly be undergoing a character change to a darker persona. One former champion and "Triple H guy" could be making his return to the company soon. We also have a report on some recent last-minute changes for a current champion.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup.

#3. Major Triple H guy has been backstage; could return to WWE soon

Triple H has made his impact felt ever since taking up charge as WWE Head of Creative. Several released stars have made their returns over the last couple of months, and reports have suggested that there are more returns planned.

According to a report by Xero News, former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze has regularly been backstage in WWE. The report speculates that there is a possibility that Breeze could return to the company in the future.

"Tyler Breeze has been regularly backstage as of late, he is a HHH guy, I could see him return in the future if a spot opens up. As of now, I have not heard he was coming back, but it is one that certainly wouldn't surprise me," reported Xero News.

Tyler Breeze was released by WWE in 2021 alongside his tag team partner Fandango. The team of Breezango was a huge hit among the fans and would seemingly be welcomed back with open arms.

#2. A last-minute change in plans for Liv Morgan

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan reportedly underwent a last-minute creative change ahead of this week's episode of the blue brand.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Morgan was originally planned to save Raquel Gonzalez from the attack by Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai). However, it was Shotzi who was assigned the task.

As for Liv Morgan, she had a backstage segment on the show with Ronda Rousey. Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules next month in an Extreme Rules match. After defeating Rousey twice, it remains to be seen if Morgan can do it again on October 8.

#1. Alexa Bliss to reportedly undergo a character change

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss could be getting a character change soon.

As per a report from Xero News, the creative plans are for Bliss to get a darker persona.

"Alexa [Bliss] will have a change, a more darker [sic] persona," reported Xero News.

Alexa Bliss had a dark supernatural character recently that started when she aligned herself with Bray Wyatt. It was only a few months ago that she returned with a new character, closer to her original The Goddess gimmick.

She is currently performing on Monday Night RAW alongside Asuka but has teased going after RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Which rumor do you think will come true? Let us know in the comments section below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Alexa Bliss go after Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship? Yes No 0 votes so far