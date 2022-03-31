WWE Rumor Roundup: Top star to get a new character after WrestleMania, Roman Reigns to renew old rivalry after Brock Lesnar (Spoiler), Plan changed for RK-Bro

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from sports entertainment. Today's edition will look at rumors regarding top names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton.

The Tribal Chief will face Brock Lesnar in a title unification match at WrestleMania Sunday. However, an advertisement by WWE has seemingly spoiled the result of the match. Apart from that, we will also take a look at how WWE changed plans last minute for RK-Bro on RAW this week:

#3 Last-minute plan change for RK-Bro and Street Profits

This week on RAW, The Street Profits turned heel by attacking Randy Orton and Riddle during their match against The Usos. However, as per Fightful Select, the original plan was for Otis and Chad Gable to face Street Profits on RAW.

For some reason, Alpha Academy was pulled, and The Street Profits got involved in the main event attacking RK-Bro instead. Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy this weekend at WrestleMania 38.

#2 Veer Mahaan to get a new character upon return

Former NXT star Veer Mahaan is coming to RAW

Veer Mahaan is finally set to return on RAW after months of vignettes. It has been announced that the Indian superstar will make his much-awaited return on the April 4th episode of the Monday Night Show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said that Veer is expected to have a different character when he finally debuts on RAW. The latter had previously been a part of the stable led by Jinder Mahal. He was drafted to RAW last year but is yet to make his first appearance as a solo star.

#1 Rumors regarding Roman Reigns renewing his old rivalry with Drew McIntyre after WWE WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have done it all inside (and outside) the Squared Circle



WWE seems to have accidentally spoiled the results of the Lesnar vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania 38. A recent advertisement stated that Reigns would face Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship on April 16, 2022, and take on the Scottish Warrior on April 17, 2022.

While plans are always subject to change, the advertisements have revealed that The Tribal Chief will indeed be walking out of WrestleMania as the Universal Champion. It seems he will also resume his old rivalry with Drew McIntyre once he is done with The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

