WWE Rumor Roundup - Top Superstar was accidentally eliminated at Royal Rumble, Anger backstage at an 'all-time high', Vince McMahon's regret - 13th February 2021

It's time for another edition of SK Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. It's been a couple of weeks since the Royal Rumble PPV, but several backstage notes about the PPV are still coming to light.

The latest reports have revealed details about a botched spot and several other nixed plans for the Royal Rumble match.

Elsewhere, it has been disclosed that a popular Superstar was never pushed as the 'top guy' as Vince McMahon had issues with his size.

Two exciting talents are also pretty much confirmed to join WWE, and one of them is the son of a tag team legend. The roundup also has a developing backstage story about the locker room being unhappy over a recent incident.

Details of Vince McMahon's regretting not signing a Superstar earlier has also been covered in today's lineup.

As you might have imagined, we have a lot to get into today, so let's jump right in.

#5. Bayley's accidental Royal Rumble elimination, backstage notes on WWE's nixed pitches

The 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match has received rave reviews, and rightfully so. All the women involved worked hard to put on the best women's Royal Rumble match in the contest's relatively brief history.

Despite the successful outing, there was one botched spot that has now been highlighted.

PWInsider reported that Bayley accidentally got eliminated earlier than what was originally planned. It was an unintentional slip-up as Bayley was scheduled to be in the match for longer.

Nothing else was revealed about the botched spot. Bayley kicked off the match and lasted for almost 30 minutes before getting eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Fightful Select also had many updates about the Royal Rumble matches. There was a nixed pitch to have Ricochet enter late in the men's match. However, WWE's resident superhero joined the contest at the 12th spot.

WWE had also floated the idea of having RETRIBUTION surround the ring. The idea was for one member to stay on the three different sides of the ring and create a chaotic scenario. The plan was changed, and Omos was booked in a similar spot.