Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former WWE Champion Edge, Lacey Evans, and Chelsea Green.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to face Sheamus on SmackDown this week. However, there are rumors that it might be the final match for the former WWE Champion. Apart from that, we will also take a look at why management is happy with Chelsea Green, and Lacey Evans being done with the company. So let's dive in:

3) Is Edge set to retire following SmackDown?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio extensively talked about Edge's upcoming plans, indicating that his final wrestling match is expected to take place on SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar had previously expressed his intention to retire during a show in his hometown this year. Providing additional credibility to this statement, Edge's trainer has seemingly affirmed the information, as per the latest updates.

"There's a big thing here. A year ago, Edge had said he was gonna retire at the [2023] summer show in Toronto. And Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge's trainer and has known Edge for 30 years, he basically said that this is Edge's last match. They certainly did not [build it up like that]. But that was interesting where he said it's probably – it's most likely Edge's last match," said Meltzer

Edge has stated that he wants his last match to be in Toronto. Dave Meltzer stated that WWE could be keeping it 'hush' because it is what Edge wants. Facing Sheamus is his last match would be fitting as the two men have never faced each other but have helped one another in their WWE careers over the years.

2) WWE happy with Chelsea Green's new initiative

Chelsea Green is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, her partner Sonya Deville is out with an ACL injury and won't return anytime soon. Green stated on After The Bell that she could hold auditions to select her new tag-team partner. As per Fightful Select, this idea has impressed the officials backstage due to the buzz it generated on Twitter.

Nevertheless, during the most recent instalment of Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven made her presence felt in a behind-the-scenes interaction where she confiscated the tag team championship belt from Chelsea Green. Asserting herself as Green's new partner, Niven's determination to have her way was unmistakable.

1) Lacey Evans done with WWE

Despite having all the tools to be a massive star, Lacey Evans never got utilised properly. Despite having a major rivalry with Charlotte Flair and being managed by Ric Flair, her momentum did not work for long. After a hiatus, she returned to the company only to get a 'start, stop' push with the company not having an idea of what to do with her.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that 'The Lady' of Wrestling is now done with the company and is out.

''Lacey Evans is no longer with WWE.''

The 33-year-old had her last match against Zelina Vega last month. However, it was a dark match. A few months back she debuted a new gimmick where she was essentially the new Sgt. Slaughter. This did not go well with the Hall of Famer who had a war of words with Evans on Twitter.

