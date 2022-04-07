WWE Rumor Roundup: Top superstar has been released by the company; Former champion absent backstage at WrestleMania, Backstage update on Brock Lesnar 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics including names like Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar and Pat Buck.

Alexa Bliss is a former multi-time women's champion. However, she was not present backstage at WrestleMania 38. Despite returning at Elimination Chamber this year, the company seemingly had no plans for her at the Show of Shows. It was believed she would make her return to RAW after WrestleMania, but even that did not happen:

3) Rumors regarding Alexa Bliss not being at WrestleMania backstage

PWInsider reported that Alexa Bliss was not part of the WrestleMania weekend. The former RAW Women's Champion wasn't booked on the card but was also a no-show for all the backstage festivities that took place over the weekend. It was reported that she wasn't in Dallas, Texas at all.

Bliss also posted a cryptic message on Twitter which gave rise to speculation. However, it has been revealed that the reason behind Bliss' absence was that she was busy planning her wedding. The Goddess is planning to get married to singer Ryan Cabrera.

2) Backstage update on Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



See you soon, Brock



#WrestleMania This man provided us with so many incredible moments since his return last year.See you soon, Brock This man provided us with so many incredible moments since his return last year.See you soon, Brock 🐐#WrestleMania https://t.co/w04eUc5Z7R

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The two men faced each other in a title unification match. Lesnar walked in as the WWE Champion while Reigns defended the Universal title. As per PWInsider, Brock Lesnar wasn't present backstage at RAW and had immediately flown home after WrestleMania 38.

With Brock Lesnar out of the picture, it will be interesting to see who WWE chooses as Roman Reigns' next challenger. The Tribal Chief will be holding a title unification ceremony on SmackDown this week.

1) NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter released by WWE

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock Nash Carter has been released by WWE, first reported by @SeanRossSapp and confirmed to us. Nash Carter has been released by WWE, first reported by @SeanRossSapp and confirmed to us.

As per Fightful Select and POST Wrestling, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter has been released by WWE. Carter and his partner Wes Lee had won the tag team championships at Stand & Deliver. It is being speculated that his release is linked to physical abuse allegations against him by his wife Kimber Lee.

There were also pictures of him imitating Adolf Hitler and doing a Nazi salute. The two have been married since 2020. Kimber Lee has posted multiple photos of herself which show that she suffered violence, allegedly from Carter.

