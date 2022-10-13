WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H's opinion on superstar who was surprisingly released, Top name gets major creative freedom backstage, Details on new tag team

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most important rumors from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some rumors about top names like Triple H, Shelton Benjamin, and Roman Reigns.

There have been a lot of changes since Triple H took charge of WWE's creative division. There have been multiple returns, including those of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Now it looks like The Game is looking to bring back Chelsea Green, who was surprisingly released last year.

#3. Triple H has a 'significant' interest in bringing Chelsea Green back to WWE

The Game has been on a re-hiring spree recently. Multiple names have been brought back to the company and now it looks like The Game has his eyes set on IMPACT Wrestling star Chelsea Green. WrestleVotes has reported that she could soon be returning.

"I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell," WrestleVotes Tweeted.

She had joined Stamford-Based company for a brief period but unfortunate injuries led to her brief run with the company being hampered. Green was released in April 2021 soon after making her main roster debut on SmackDown.

Green was tipped to be one of the biggest stars and her timely release came as a surprise. However, it looks like Triple H understands her true potential and could use her well.

#2. Details regarding creative planning for Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is at the pinnacle of not just WWE, but the entire sports entertainment industry.

Understandably, Reigns gets a lot of creative freedom that some of the other stars might not get. PWInsider has reported that he is actively involved in his creative plans along with Paul Heyman and Triple H:

''We are told that he and Paul Heyman work together on the creative for Reigns in conjunction with Triple H, just as they did previously with Vince McMahon during the previous WWE management regime. It is a collaborative effort."

The report states that The Tribal Chief has a great deal of say in all his storylines, including his current one with Logan Paul. Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in November 2022.

#1. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin listed as a tag team

Ring veterans R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are seemingly a new tag team. As per Fightful Select, the two veterans are listed as a tag team in the internal roster. The two men have been absent from RAW for the past few weeks but have been working The Main Event.

They worked as a tag team last week on the show, losing to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

While the team hasn't gotten a name as of now, it will be interesting to see if there are any creative plans in store for them or if they will just be used as an enhancement team for younger talent.

