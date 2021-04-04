WWE Rumor Roundup - Triple H's retirement match, Former superstar finally returning after 10 years, Steve Austin's big comment about AEW - 3rd April 2021

Welcome back to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup features many big names and equally big stories.

Triple H opened up about his retirement match and revealed how a WWE legend has been trying to convince him about getting some 'closure' on his career.

A two-time champion, who left WWE in 2011, is set to make a full-time return to the company.

Stone Cold Steve Austin also shared his honest thoughts on AEW following the news of Chris Jericho's scheduled appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions podcast.

A lengthy list of banned terms in WWE has also found its way on the internet. We end the roundup with all the latest updates regarding WrestleMania 37.

#5. Triple H on his WWE retirement match, Ric Flair's advice

Triple H is one of the busiest people in WWE as he is tasked with running an entire brand.

During a recent media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Triple H spoke about his in-ring status and the possibility of having a retirement match.

Triple H explained that he considers the in-ring action to be a bonus as he has various others roles in WWE. Triple H revealed that he often gets calls from Ric Flair, and the Nature Boy tries to convince The Game to have a proper retirement match.

"I'm at the point where to me, the in-ring stuff is a bonus. It's funny—[Ric] Flair calls me all the time to tell me, 'You have to get back in the ring. You have to go to WrestleMania; you have to have that closure and do this, whatever, a 'retirement match.'

Triple H admitted that while he wants to have a retirement match, he just doesn't have the time to focus on the preparations for the highly significant bout.

"There's a part of me that wants to do it, and then there's just a bigger part of me that says, 'I'm so busy 24/7, that to even try and contemplate how to train in the way I would want to train and get in shape—and by shape, I don't mean look—in-shape ring wise so you don't embarrass yourself once you get in there at 52." (H/T WrestleZone)

Triple H even revealed that he had rejected multiple backstage requests from AJ Styles regarding a match.

