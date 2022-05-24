WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H's status following Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence, No family support for Naomi after walkout? Plans changed for RK-Bro

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Naomi, and Triple H.

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she would be taking a leave of absence. There has been a lot of speculation about her sudden exit. PWInsider has also stated that WWE is looking to bring in an outsider to handle her role of Brand Management.

#3 Triple H's status with the company after Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence

While Stephanie McMahon has left the company for now, her husband Triple H is reportedly back full-time. The former WWE Champion had been missing his backstage duties and working a light schedule since he suffered a cardiac event.

Health-wise, he is much better now and even though his in-ring career is over, he has resumed his duties in the company. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Triple H had a very difficult last year but is back full-time now.

''She [Stephanie McMahon] had to pick up a lot of his responsibilities and obviously had to deal from a family standpoint with his health issues. Levesque is back in the office full-time now," said Meltzer.

#2 Naomi not getting family support after walking out?

Sasha Banks and Naomi allegedly walked out during RAW last week. The two women were not happy with the creative direction for them and decided to hand over their women's tag team titles and walk away. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that there is no pressure from Naomi's family.

“There has been no political pressure on WWE as far as the family situation [with Naomi] goes. I haven’t heard of anything from that side.''

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, the brother of Jey Uso and cousin of Roman Reigns. It was speculated that the company will have to oblige if Reigns puts pressure on the company, but neither he nor anyone from the family has taken any action regarding Naomi's suspension.

#1 RK-Bro losing the RAW tag team titles was a last-minute call by WWE

Randy Orton and Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos on SmackDown last week. However, the company changed plans for RK-Bro. The original plan had them retain the RAW Tag Team Championships as their match against The Usos would have ended in a DQ.

However, the plan was changed last minute and the company decided to make The Usos the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions instead. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio said that the company changed plans because they had advertised the match for so long and didn't want to go with a false finish.

