WWE Rumor Roundup - Triple H's team contacted 37-year-old AEW star, Massive surprise return planned, Real reason why Roman Reigns has not been forced to drop his title

If it isn't apparent already, fans are excited about the prospect of seeing many released stars return under Triple H's regime. Reports state that WWE reached out to a top AEW star, and it seems he could be on his way back.

Another prominent name is also rumored to be making a long-awaited WWE return as we have an update regarding an interesting promotional tactic. The latest rumor roundup ends with fresh details on why the company decided against taking the title off of Roman Reigns.

On that note, let's take a look at the day's biggest rumors:

#1. WWE reportedly reached out to AEW's Malakai Black

It has been revealed that Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) was one of the AEW stars that Triple H's team recently contacted regarding a return.

Black was still under a five-year AEW contract when Triple H's team allegedly attempted to get in touch with the former NXT star about potentially working with them again. A lot has changed since the reported interaction as Malakia Black has been granted a conditional release by Tony Khan.

Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"What we do know is that Black was one of the people WWE reached out to even though he had signed a five-year deal with AEW," stated Meltzer.

The 37-year-old star also issued an official statement and confirmed that wrestling fans will get to see more of him when the time is right. As things stand, Black might not wrestle for AEW again as all roads lead to a return.

The nature of Black's AEW release may prevent him from immediately rejoining WWE; however, we're sure Triple H wouldn't mind delaying reintroducing the highly-rated star as The Game has many more surprises up his sleeve.

#2. Speculation on the 'White Rabbit' teasers

WWE has successfully grabbed the fanbase's attention with a series of cryptic teasers at the recent RAW and SmackDown tapings.

In case you missed it, WWE has played the iconic 1967 hit song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane during commercial breaks at multiple events over the past few weeks. While many theories have emerged online, the belief is that WWE is setting the stage for Bray Wyatt's epic return.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Newsletter that the company is utilizing a new marketing strategy to hype up a superstar's return as the promotion has not kickstarted the 'White Rabbit' angle on TV.

Although the possibility of a swerve exists, several people within WWE feel the 'White Rabbit' mystery will lead to Bray Wyatt reappearing for the first time since his release in 2021.

"They have done nothing overtly on television, hoping that it will become social media talk and apparently build a debut that night," wrote Meltzer. "It's an interesting marketing strategy to avoid doing it on television and hoping for word of mouth through social media to build anticipation. The speculation is Wyatt returning, which would be the guess."

Meltzer also confirmed that WWE officials have been talking to Wyatt regarding a comeback, and it will be interesting to see how the negotiations pan out.

#3. The backstage reason why Roman Reigns has not dropped his title

Roman Reigns was widely expected to lose his Undisputed Championship to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The title change never happened as Solo Sikoa showed up and helped the Tribal Chief retain his title over the Scottish Warrior.

Clash at the Castle was initially seen as the perfect opportunity for the title to change hands, and there were even rumors of the same heading into the Premium Live Event.

However, the writers refrained from ending Reigns' historic reign as they wanted him to remain champion for his match against Logan Paul.

As confirmed during a highly-publicized press conference, the Samoan superstar will defend his undisputed title against the YouTuber at Crown Jewel. The first-time-ever match was said to be one of the reasons Drew McIntyre did not dethrone Reigns at Clash at the Castle, as Meltzer reported below:

"The match also gives another reason why Reigns beat Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, which was the perfect place to do a title change after Reigns' long reign."

What are your expectations from Reigns vs. Paul? Share them in the comments section below.

