Triple H and Vince McMahon

In today's edition of the WWE Rumour Roundup, we take a look at the top stories related to the WWE today. Reports suggest that Paul Heyman is keen on pushing a former 205 Live star on Monday Night RAW and is also high on a tag-team.

Before we get to all that, let us take a look a the former WWE Superstar Vince McMahon wanted to push but Triple H pulled the plug:

Triple H canceled Vince McMahon's plans for former IC champion

Former WWE Superstar, Epico Colon has revealed that Triple H vetoed the plans Vince McMahon had for Carlito's comeback to the ring. The WWE Chairman was reportedly keen on getting the former Intercontinental champion back but things changed as the others in the management were not convinced.

“We talked with Vince, Michael Hayes was behind us and give Vince this signal: The OK signal. Sounds good. Sounds great. So we (Epico and Primo). So let’s bring Carly (Carlito)!”

Epico added that Crlito, who had left WWE back in 2010, was offered a developmental contract by Triple H. That made things worse for the former Superstar and he decided not to return.

“But in all this process, 3 months happened and, politically, other people with power within WWE [interfered]. I don’t know if Carly made this person mad, but when he (HHH?) called Carly, he just offered him the money [on the level of a] development contract. Take it or leave it”

“So Carlito said, ‘No. I don’t need the WWE, the WWE needs me’. “So we understand that there was something interfering between us and Vince because we have a great relationship with Vince.

Carlito's brothers, Primo Colon and Epico Colon, were released by WWE along with other superstars in the mass exodus in April.