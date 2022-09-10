WWE Rumor Roundup - Two massive AEW stars interested in joining Triple H, 56-year-old legend preparing for a big return, Backstage decision made on Roman Reigns' title reign

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The company just wrapped up a highly successful Clash at the Castle event and is now moving full steam ahead towards Extreme Rules.

While Triple H and his team have improved backstage morale with a slew of changes, the atmosphere in the rival camp in AEW hasn't been too positive of late. Amidst all the chaos surrounding CM Punk, reports state that two of AEW's biggest names have sent out feelers to WWE.

The roundup also unsurprisingly features Roman Reigns, who remains the most dominant professional wrestler in the business. We concluded today's compilation of stories with an update on a legendary personality's TV return.

#1. The Young Bucks considering jumping ship to WWE?

Nick and Matt Jackson are amongst the founding members of AEW, and many would have never anticipated seeing the brothers leave their project. However, there is a possibility of the Young Bucks doing business with WWE once their AEW deals end in a couple of years.

Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick has revealed that the Bucks have allegedly sent out feelers to WWE. The AEW EVPs seem interested in following Cody Rhodes to WWE once their AEW contracts expire.

It was also clarified that the Young Bucks have not signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling:

"They didn't sign new deals. Their options were picked up. They did reach out to a talent to send feelers that they would be interested in talking about coming in when their deals are up," revealed Frederick.

The Bucks have previously attracted WWE's attention on multiple occasions as they have been one of the best tag teams in the world for several years. It was reported that the brothers might not have spoken directly to an official regarding coming in as that would have been classified as contract tampering.

The Young Bucks, however, have many friends in WWE and apparently spoke to talent about their intentions to finally sign with the promotion.

"They reached out to a talent to send feelers about coming it," added Frederick. "I can't say they talked to anyone direct at WWE, but that would fall under tampering, and this came at the same time the legal letters were being sent about tampering. Can't confirm they actually talked to WWE people themselves, but they talked to other WWE talent about coming in."

Staunch AEW fans might find the rumors hard to believe, but the fact is that nothing is out of bounds under Triple H's regime, including The Young Bucks' long-awaited debut.

#2. Backstage update on Paul Heyman's status

Paul Heyman has not been seen on TV since Brock Lesnar laid him out with a brutal ringside F5 at SummerSlam. The Special Counsel for the Tribal Chief has been "selling" his storyline injuries since the attack and has been backstage at every recent show.

The writers are reportedly building up towards a 'dynamic return' for Paul Heyman, and he should ideally reappear in front of the cameras when the time is right. Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Heyman is still at all the Smackdowns and major events but is not going to appear on camera until they probably give him a dynamic return," reported Meltzer.

The Bloodline has onboarded Solo Sikoa in Paul Heyman's absence, and his return will only make the faction even stronger as they show no signs of relenting control of the main roster.

#3. The reason why Roman Reigns went over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Contrary to rumors before the show, Roman Reigns extended his historic championship reign at Clash at the Castle by defeating Drew McIntyre inside a packed Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Speculation initially suggested that the promotion might consider having McIntyre take the title off Reigns for a big pop in front of his home crowd. However, as per reports, high-ranking officials decided against the idea as they wish to establish Reigns as the "legend of this generation."

There seem to be no plans on ending Roman Reigns' run with the undisputed championship this year, as per the latest report:

"The reality is the company has a long-term commitment to Reigns as its top guy and champion. They want to make him the legend for this generation, and ending the planned long reign for a major pop here was a decision they decided against," said Meltzer.

Do you think the company did the right thing by booking Roman Reigns to retain his title at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments section below.

