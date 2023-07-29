WWE Rumor Roundup: Unexpected name to help Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley to face former rival, Update on Liv Morgan

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup where we attempt to bring the latest gossip and rumors surrounding the wonderful world of professional wrestling. Today's edition will cover stories involving Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and The Street Profits.

Roman Reigns is set to face his cousin Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. The match was allegedly set by the Anoa'i family elders and is essentially a No DQ bout, with the winner becoming the new Tribal Chief as well as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4. Jimmy Uso could reportedly help Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Jimmy Uso played a key role in the collapse of The Bloodline as he laid out Roman Reigns with multiple Superkicks at Night of Champions. However, The Tribal Chief had his revenge on SmackDown after Money in the Bank, where he and Solo Sikoa conspired together to take out Jimmy. The former Tag Team Champion was brutally beaten down by his family members and has been out of action ever since.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of WON, there is an idea of having Jimmy Uso return at the upcoming PLE only to cost his twin brother the biggest match of his career.

There’s no better time to kickstart this feud—especially when Roman retains the Undisputed WWE Title and takes time off



Jey Uso has previously expressed his desire to face Jimmy at WrestleMania and SummerSlam could be a good starting point for the same.

Jey Uso has previously expressed his desire to face Jimmy at WrestleMania and SummerSlam could be a good starting point for the same.

#3. The Street Profits to undergo look change on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits have teased joining forces with Bobby Lashley after the latter returned from his hiatus. While their alliance is not confirmed yet, according to a new report from BWE, the former tag team champions will receive a new look that could include suits and be related to The All Mighty.

Lashley is no stranger when it comes to leading a group of well-suited men. The All Mighty did an excellent job of elevating Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander when the duo were part of The Hurt Business and fans will be hoping the same for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

#2. Update on Liv Morgan's injury status

Liv Morgan has become a prominent member of the women's division in the last few years. The star was slated to compete in a high-stakes bout against Rhea Ripley but the latter attacked her before the bell and injured her arm.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/StXArpOxPt Liv Morgan went to the HBK university of selling and graduated with a masters!

As noted earlier, it was a kayfabe reason to write the former tag team champion off TV programming as she had been dealing with an injury. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation, noting that the duration of Liv's absence is unknown and it is the possible reason why she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#1. Rhea Ripley to face Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam is a little more than a week away and Rhea Ripley still does not have an opponent for the Biggest Party of the Summer. She has been embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez over the last few weeks and took out Liv before their scheduled match on RAW.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mami will face Raquel at the upcoming PLE and the same could be set on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

