WWE Rumor Roundup - Unexpected WrestleMania 39 opponent for John Cena, Triple H's big decision on Roman Reigns' title run, Long-awaited match cancelled

We're back with the final edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup of 2023. The Stamford-based company ended the year with an action-packed SmackDown episode, and the focus is now solely on putting together a compelling Royal Rumble show.

The company has big decisions to make between now and WrestleMania 39. We have received a few significant updates regarding the opponents for John Cena, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns.

A previously rumored title match has also seemingly been nixed, and we have all the details in today's roundup. On that note, here are the day's top stories:

#1. John Cena to face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Cenation Leader capped off 2023 in the best way possible by making his in-ring comeback on SmackDown. While Cena had a night to remember as he and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, fans are more concerned about what lies ahead for the veteran.

Wrestlingnews.co reports that the current plan is for John Cena to wrestle Logan Paul at WrestleMania Hollywood. The YouTuber revealed last month that he'd spoken to Triple H about wanting to work with the 16-time world champion.

John Cena was originally slated to have a long-rumored match against Austin Theory, but that plan is reportedly now off the table.

Paul has been on the sidelines with a knee injury since his star-making performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. The 27-year-old WWE rookie is expected to get fit in time for WrestleMania, and the company is also ready to give him his dream match.

Having Cena vs. Paul in California could be a great decision, considering the WWE mega show will have mainstream media attention. However, there are still a few months left until 'Mania, and the creative direction can change in the coming weeks.

#2. Triple H has made a decision regarding Roman Reigns

WrestleMania's success inarguably hinges on Roman Reigns' booking, as he is the company's most prominent star. Amidst all the speculation about Roman's WrestleMania status, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H has already chosen the champion's opponent if Dwayne Johnson is unavailable.

There is a high chance of Reigns vs. Rock not happening in 2023, as the Hollywood star might miss the show, and in such a scenario, Triple H has a backup plan.

Here's what was revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Regarding WrestleMania, Paul Levesque has made a decision on the Roman Reigns direction for WrestleMania in the event it is not Dwayne Johnson, which is a very real possibility."

While the identity of Reigns' WrestleMania opponent hasn't been confirmed, Meltzer stated that Cody Rhodes is the favorite to get the lucrative main event spot.

WWE has already planted seeds for the rivalry, as Rhodes mentioned Roman Reigns' world championship during his special appearance on the last RAW episode.

"I don't know that direction, although Cody Rhodes would be the betting line favorite for those on the outside right now. So it's not like there are multiple ideas for that match, only maybe two, Johnson and whoever the other plan would be with," said Meltzer.

The American Nightmare and The Great One are the only two stars in contention to face Reigns, and as of this writing, Cody might have Triple H's much-needed backing.

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been scrapped

One of the most anticipated matches in the women's division might not happen anytime soon!

Wrestlingnews.co's Angel Aramboles reported before SmackDown that WWE no longer wanted Ronda Rousey to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. The singles match between the superstars has been in the making for years and was previously considered set for the 'Mania card.

The revised plan was for Rousey to take on Rhea Ripley at the Show of Shows, but even that might not end up happening.

"Plans for a match between Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch have been scrapped. We have not been told yet what the plans are for Lynch," revealed Wrestlingnews.co.

WWE's creative direction is changing daily as Ronda Rousey shockingly dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair this week.

The entire storyline dynamics, however, can be altered again, and Ronda Rousey might still eventually work a match against Rhea Ripley.

The Becky Lynch clash, though, is not something WWE is pursuing, and we're sure many fans won't be too pleased.

Who should WWE book against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39?

