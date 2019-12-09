WWE Rumor Roundup: Unhappy Superstar changes his mind about leaving the company, New character for Kofi Kingston - 8th December 2019

The New Day.

We're back again with another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE rumor roundup.

It's 'mass release' night in the WWE as four Superstars were let go by the company. However, a previously unhappy Superstar changed his mind about leaving and has now signed a new deal with WWE.

There were also promising updates about the potential returns of two major talents, who have been out of action for a long time due to serious injuries.

A veteran wrestler also revealed that he would be open to wrestling again inside a WWE ring for the first time in over 14 years.

Daniel Bryan's sudden disappearance was also highlighted in today's edition and it was surprisingly revealed that the Superstar himself pushed the company to take him out of the planned TLC match.

The biggest story of today's roundup involves WWE abandoning a very interesting storyline that featured Kofi Kingston.

The lineup is as newsworthy as they come, so let's not waste any more time and check them all out in detail:

#5. Oney Lorcan changes his mind about leaving WWE, signs a new deal

Oney Lorcan was one of the many Superstars who had reportedly requested a release from the company. It was first revealed in mid-November that the NXT Superstar was unhappy with his position in the company and that he wanted to leave.

However, it seems that Orcan has worked out his problems with the WWE management and he has now signed a fresh new contract.

Lorcan took to Twitter and confirmed his contract extension by tweeting out the following in his typical uppercase style:

"I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS."

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

It's interesting to note that Lorcan had changed his name on his Twitter handle to Biff Busick, his indie name, when the reports of his displeasure with the company were made public.

The Superstar, who has been with the WWE since 2015, even targetted Triple H on Twitter when The Game came out and said that the talents should not be asking for their releases on social media.

Dave Meltzer even spoke about Lorcan's situation on the Wrestling Observer Radio. He speculated that the company may have just decided to keep Lorcan happy by offering him a good deal, which could also be to prevent him from going to AEW.

"He never mentioned anything. He kept it private, It did get out. Triple H answered a question from a reporter, then he got mad that 'you tell us not to go to social media' but essentially in his thinking went to social media."

"But whatever it was whatever the problem is, that tweet got him, put it this way, I give credit to Levesque for this, because he can go in there and play ego and go, 'f*** him, he's a nobody, insulting me on social media and it was an insult, or, it's like, we don't want him to go to AEW, he's a good wrestler, we're in a war, let's make him happy and they did the latter. A lot of promoters would have gone the other direction."

It was also reported that Lorcan may have signed a new long-term deal that could keep him in the company for the next 3 to 5 years.

The news of Oney Lorcan staying with the company comes on the heels of a mass release initiated by the WWE.

Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and Viktor and Konnor of The Ascension have all been allowed to leave the company.

