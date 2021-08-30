WWE Rumor Roundup - Update on another top star leaving, AEW's lack of interest in 8-time world champion, Details of Vince McMahon's new character for Keith Lee (29th August 2021)

We welcome you back to another packed edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup, and today's big story revolves around Adam Cole's status with the company.

Is the Panama City Playboy really done with the WWE? In addition to updates regarding Cole's future, the roundup also features an important note on why AEW officials were not interested in potentially signing an eight-time WWE world champion.

Several interesting backstage details have emerged about Keith Lee, and it focuses on the reported character change that Vince McMahon may have in store for the Limitless One.

Braun Strowman's next possible destination in professional wrestling was also reportedly disclosed. Additionally, we'll take a look at the story of WWE's new scouting instructions and how it could impact AEW's hiring practices.

On that note, here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Adam Cole considered "done" internally within WWE, Vince McMahon wants to keep him

Adam Cole's WWE contract expired on Friday, August 27th, and based on the latest updates, the former NXT champion is yet to re-sign with the company.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE officials consider Adam Cole to be done with the promotion unless both parties come to terms on a new contract.

"As we have previously noted, WWE considers Cole done internally unless they come to terms on a new deal," PWInsider reported a few days back.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole had not decided about his future but was confirmed to be through with his NXT run.

It has been highlighted extensively over the past week that Cole will either have to choose between the WWE main roster or AEW. PWInsider added that the superstar was in a great position to negotiate with everyone and keep his options open.

Vince McMahon, however, wants Adam Cole to stay in the WWE, and creative plans for a proposed main roster run will only be constructed if the superstar puts pen to paper on a new contract.

Meltzer stated the following:

"Cole has yet to sign a contract and becomes a free agent on 8/27 with no non-compete. Either way, he's said to be done with NXT, although not necessarily WWE. Those close to Cole have said has not decided on his future, which would be either AEW or WWE main roster, but Vince McMahon definitely wants to keep him," said Dave Meltzer about the former NXT star's status.

Unless WWE manages to get Adam Cole's signature on another full-time deal, the former Undisputed Era leader is heavily favored to be AEW-bound.

