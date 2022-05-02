WWE Rumor Roundup - Update on Riddle being spotted with mystery woman after his divorce, Company high on a rising female star, and more 

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, we've compiled all the biggest stories doing the rounds in the world of professional wrestling.

Matt Riddle was recently spotted with a woman following his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Rennie. We've received some clarification regarding the star's alleged relationship with his new friend.

WWE officials could also be high on a female superstar's work from NXT; by the looks of it, she could be positioned for a massive push.

We conclude the latest WWE Rumor Roundup with details of more releases possibly on the way. On that note, here are the top rumors of the day:

#1. Riddle spotted with a woman following his recent divorce; update on his relationship status

Riddle and ex-wife Lisa Rennie recently announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. As revealed by Lisa, the divorce was finalized a month back, and it didn't take long for photos of Riddle being spotted with another woman to surface on the internet.

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions was seen hanging out with a woman named Daniella Petrow, who also accompanied the "The Original Bro" at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Ringside News reported that Riddle and Daniella "are just friends" and spent time together in Texas during WrestleMania weekend.

"Ringside News spoke to an individual with knowledge of the situation, and they told us Riddle and Daniella are just friends. The two spent time together in Texas for WrestleMania, and they were at the WWE Hall of Fame together," RSN revealed.

While Riddle and Petrow don't seem to be dating each other, Daniella was in the news after she took a massive shot at the WWE star's former partner Lisa. You can read more on that right here.

#2. More NXT releases could happen soon

WWE's most recent budget cuts saw ten NXT stars get released from their contracts, and it seems like the promotion might continue to trim its developmental roster in the coming months.

On Sunday Night's Main Event, Dave Meltzer stated that while nothing's been confirmed, he's heard backstage rumblings about plans to make more NXT-related cuts.

“Yea, I think so,” Meltzer said. "I've had people say that, but no one really knows other than Vince and everything.

It was noted that WWE no longer intends to be patient with its talent and would fire wrestlers if they didn't make the required progress.

Meltzer spoke about the "90-day cycle" and how officials don't have a shortage of incoming rookies as the organization regularly conducts extensive tryout sessions.

WWE already boasts of a sizeable roster, but it's evident that they will not hesitate to release more talent in the time to come:

"If you don't make progress there, they are gonna get rid of you, in most cases. There were a few cases where that wasn't the case. That's what it was and even talking to people who were down there and were around there were kind of like 'well, they weren't making the progress [that was] hoped for,' and they have all these tryouts, and they bring in a whole new group of people, and there's gonna be 90-day cycles where they bring in new people, and other people are gone."[H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

As reported earlier, the main roster isn't safe either, as multiple RAW and SmackDown stars on the chopping block could soon be forced to become free agents.

#3. Speculation on WWE management being high on Nikkita Lyons

Nikkita Lyons has quickly emerged as one of the names to watch out for in NXT's women's division. The 22-year-old superstar has been well-received by fans during her early days, and WWE officials are reportedly impressed by the young wrestler's potential.

Dave Meltzer opened up about Nikkita Lyons' status and said that the company's higher-ups are pleased by the momentum she's gathered in such a short period of time.

Meltzer felt that Lyons might not get fast-tracked to the main roster like Bron Breakker or Gable Steveson. However, he did anticipate WWE capitalizing on her newfound popularity.

"Yea, I think that they like the reaction that she got," Meltzer said. "I don't see her as a Bron Breakker type of thing where they fast track her, where as Bron Breakker and Gable Steveson are probably gonna get fast-tracked up [to the main roster]. She's over. I don't even know if they knew how over she was gonna get at first. I can see taking advantage of something that's there." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Nikkita Lyons kicked off a feud with Natalya on NXT 2.0. and the program is expected to help her improve as a performer. Has Lyons shown enough promise towards becoming a future mainstay in WWE's women's division? Sound off in the comments section below.

