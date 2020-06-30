WWE Rumor Roundup: Veteran defends John Cena against accusation; Details on Superstars being 'afraid' of top RAW Superstar; Rollins unsure if Becky Lynch will return - 30 June 2020

Released WWE Superstars joining Impact Wrestling and NJPW; Return plans for Reigns.

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Cena/Lynch

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest and most sensational rumors and updates from the world of WWE.

On today's article, we will cover the return plans for some of the top stars who have been missing in action over the past few days. Apart from that, there are also reports of fired WWE Superstars joining Impact Wrestling and NJPW that will surely change the landscape of the wrestling world.

So without any further ado, let us jump into the biggest stories from WWE today:

#5 Bruce Prichard defends WWE legend John Cena

I’ve had the honor of granting more than 650 Wishes and counting. Today is a day to celebrate @MakeAWish and their incredible milestone of 40 years of granting wishes. #WorldWishDay pic.twitter.com/jGVweqBOAu — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 29, 2020

John Cena is arguably one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, but he has often been criticized for his habit of calling moves inside the ring which are audible to the fans watching.

John Cena has been accused of being careless inside the ring and not speaking softly to call the moves during matches which leads to breaking kayfabe as fans can hear exactly what Cena is planning to do in the match.

While speaking on his podcast, Bruce Prichard defended John Cena saying that it isn't something to be worried about.

Advertisement

Here's the difference, Cena likes to call a lot of the stuff in the ring. He's not one of those guys who can go out and memorize an entire match and then just go out and do it. He likes to get out and feel it and call it, so to that I give him credit. Could he be more discreet and quiet? Yes. But if you were to have the microphones as sensitive as they are back in the day with old-timers? The old-timers called them louder than that. The only difference is we never picked them up. Nobody was smart, they didn't know what they were doing anyway. If you heard someone call, 'Hip Toss', if you heard it in the first row, you just thought he was telling the guy what he is going to do, and not putting it all together. That's people being too smart for their own good.

Do you agree with Bruce Prichard or feel that these accusations against the former WWE Champion are valid?

1 / 5 NEXT