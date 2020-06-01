WWE Rumor Roundup: Veteran fired after backstage incident with Vince McMahon; Released 5-time Champion set to return; New members in Rollins' faction? - 31 May 2020

Rollins vs Reigns/McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring you the latest rumors and updates in the world of WWE. WWE had recently released multiple backstage agents and Superstars due to budget cuts, however, it looks like one of the released Superstars may be coming back soon as Vince McMahon fears he may join AEW.

Other than that, we will talk about the future of Seth Rollins' faction, a new NXT Superstar joining the main roster and RAW Superstar being injured. So let us take a look at the biggest stories and rumors for today:

#5 Chris DeJoseph fired by WWE due to 'inappropriate remarks'

Vince McMahon

As reported earlier, SmackDown lead writer Chris Dejoseph who joined WWE in 2019 has been released from WWE due to backstage incident with Vince McMahon that had left the Chairman irate.

Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that while all the details are not clear at this point, DeJoseph had a backstage incident with McMahon which led to him being released as a disciplinary action. Here is what Meltzer stated:

Yeah, It was a disciplinary thing. I don't know all the details but I do know that it was a disciplinary thing. He had just gotten a promotion very recently. Ed Koskey was the head writer of SmackDown, but his actual position was called lead writer. Then they are both called lead writers then I guess you could they were co-lead writers and then something happened with Vince.

As per SEScoops, Chris Dejoseph made some inappropriate remarks which led to his ouster from the company.

DeJoseph has previously worked for companies such as Lucha Underground and MLW. He was also part of WWE in the early 2000s. Meltzer also stated that he does not think Chris DeJoseph will be going AEW after leaving WWE.