WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Hell in a Cell main event, company deletes announcement of big Survivor Series match - 7th October 2019

The fallout from Hell in a Cell forms the major chunk of today's roundup.

Hell in a Cell! What a disaster, eh?

Today's roundup is dominated by rumors and speculation about the WWE's latest unpopular PPV offering, and most of it pertains to the main event.

We have it all in today's roundup. What was Vince McMahon's first reaction to the crowd reception towards the main event finish? Why did he not want to put the Universal Title around The Fiend's waist? What was the backstage reaction to Wyatt taking 11 Curb Stomps? As we said, the roundup has a comprehensive backstage breakdown of the Hell in a Cell headliner.

Moving away from the PPV, WWE signed one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. Ever wondered how much money Braun Strowman makes in WWE? We know that as well now.

Backstage updates regarding WWE's deal with Cain Velasquez and his pro wrestling future were also revealed.

Finally, two big potential matches for Survivor Series were also brought to light, however, one of them was an accident on WWE's part.

On that note, let's get into the details then, shall we?

#1. Vince McMahon's reaction to Hell in a Cell main event finish

The Universal title match between The Fiend and Seth Rollins ended in an inconclusive stoppage and the fan reaction has been extremely negative.

The fans in attendance at the PPV vociferously booed after the show went off the air and it ended up being a sight that the WWE just wished they had avoided. Even Vince McMahon, who has often been criticized for his rigidity, admitted his misstep.

As revealed by Sean Ross Sapp on Fighful Select, the match's ending was entirely Vince McMahon's call. The match played out exactly the way he had envisioned.

However, McMahon reportedly realized 'he had messed up' when the crowd turned on the finish. A highly-placed source in the company also told Sapp that McMahon 'wasn't oblivious' to the crowd reaction and did indeed take it seriously. McMahon may have laughed it off at first, but it later dawned on him that he may have made the wrong decision.

The damage has already been done but WWE can still salvage something out of the angle with some strong booking in the coming weeks. Both Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have been hurt by the match ending, and it will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon responds in the wake of the backlash.

