WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's opinion on AEW, Hint on John Cena's next opponent, WrestleMania 33 secret and more – 21st May 2021

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories of the day. With WrestleMania Backlash in the books, we are now gearing up for WWE's Hell In A Cell next month.

The WWE Universe won't be back in arenas for the pay-per-view next month, but the company has confirmed plans for fans to return. Starting with the July 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Universe will be back in the arena, and Money In The Bank will be the first pay-per-view to have fans since WrestleMania.

We also have news of The Miz confirming that he refused to do a spot with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, a WWE Hall of Famer sending Vince McMahon explosive text messages and more.

Without further ado, here is today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

What WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thinks of AEW

Ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced, there have been talks about a 'war' between AEW and WWE. The newly formed promotion has consistently beaten NXT in the ratings on Wednesday nights, but Eric Bischoff claims they never bothered Vince McMahon.

What does Vince McMahon REALLY think about #AEW? Could we get Seth Rollins vs. @AdamColePro? And several #WWENXT talents were released this week.



All that and more on today's #WWE news roundup!https://t.co/NStyx54LHF @jose_g_official pic.twitter.com/qENRaGAIe9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 21, 2021

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon does not care about AEW. He believes there is no 'war' between the two promotions as far as the WWE Chairman is concerned.

"I don't think Vince cares, I know wrestling fans like to think that there's this battle between AEW and WWE. The very fact that I made an appearance on AEW a month before they inducted me into the Hall of Fame suggests to me that they really don't care," Bischoff said. "Are they aware? Sure. Is Vince McMahon walking around kicking people in the a** saying 'God dammit, how did they beat us to the punch?" (H/T SeScoops)

.@JRsBBQ joined @SKWrestling_ for a deep conversation on his ahead-of-its-time radio show being unearthed w/ @adfreeshows for 'Studio Sessions', #AEW returning to the road, an incredible compliment given to him by Vince McMahon, + more. #Smackdown



🎧 https://t.co/Yqv4JJtTwv — Kevin Kellam (@Kevkellam) May 15, 2021

Eric Bischoff is not the first person to make this claim. CM Punk made a similar claim after AEW Superstar Chris Jericho appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. He said:

"Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction, opinion on it is, I think that shows that Vince McMahon isn't afraid of AEW at all, 'cause if he was, he wouldn't allow it to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it's good."

NXT are now on Tuesday nights, while AEW continues to do well on Wednesdays.

1 / 5 NEXT