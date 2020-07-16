WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon told to fire former World Champion right in front of him; Superstar breaks silence after revealing she is not heterosexual; Next Brock Lesnar - 16 July 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we talk about the biggest rumors and stories from WWE. With Extreme Rules: Horror Show just a few days away, WWE is doing everything they can to hype up the show.

On today's edition, we will take a look at what the future holds for recently returned former Champion. Young NXT Superstar who has openly come out recently, talks about how her life has changed, and who WWE thought would be the next Beast Incarnate.

So without any further ado, let us jump in and take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Jim Ross told Vince McMahon to fire WWE Superstar Mark Henry to his face

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, former World Champion Mark Henry told an interesting story. While talking about the time Mark Henry finally won the World Heavyweight Champion and his segment with Jim Ross, Henry revealed that it was a moment where he wanted to prove something to JR.

Mark Henry explained that one time when Jim Ross, Vince McMahon and Mark Henry were in the office, Ross had told McMahon to 'cut his losses' and get rid of Mark Henry.

Mark henry stated that his segment with Jim Ross was a way for him to show to Good Ol' JR that he was wrong, proving that he was always a World Champion in the making.

Mark Henry then stated that he holds no grudge against Jim Ross anymore and has a great bond with the veteran announcer. Henry admitted that Jim Ross has been of great help to him after he started doing podcasts, and his given him some great advice.

Mark Henry is a regular on the Busted Open podcast whereas Jim Ross has his podcast called Grilling JR.