WWE Rumor Roundup: Big return set for WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles' big match cancelled and more – 1 February 2020

Vince McMahon

In today's roundup, we take a look at the former US Champion who wants to return in a backstage role, the shocking next opponent for Edge and more! But before we get into all that, let's get past the headline-makers.

John Cena wants to return at WrestleMania 36

John Cena has been hinting at a WrestleMania 36 return for some time and now he has made it clear that he absolutely wants to be at the pay-per-view. This year's PPV is happening at Tampa, Florida – the place where Cena stays right now.

Cena has confirmed that he will not be working on any movie at that time and is willing to return. Talking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I've expressed that I'm off [to WrestleMania]. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor.

"If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small."

A return at WrestleMania 36 will be his first WWE appearance since he returned as Doctor Of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35.

AJ Styles' big match cancelled

I can't say for sure of course, but the suggestion coming out of #WWE is that AJ Styles will likely miss this year's #WrestleMania and as such his feud with Randy Orton will be abandoned.



Orton is not expected to miss the card. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 28, 2020

AJ Styles suffered a shoulder injury at Royal Rumble while trying to sell a spear by Edge. Now, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue is reporting that he could end up missing WrestleMania 36!

The former WWE Champion was reportedly supposed to be in a feud with Randy Orton after the Rumble but that plan has been shelved now. Colohue reports that it could have been the filler till Edge returned from his injury.

The feud could have led to a match at the Elimination Chamber or the Saudi Arabian pay-per-view as per Colohue.

