WWE Rumor Roundup: Young superstar has been released for being a 'handful' backstage, Details on Sasha Banks' current status, Big addition to top faction?

The wrestling world has been surprised by WWE's recent releases, including NXT Superstars Bodhi Hayward and Sloane Jacobs. Hayward's departure was a big shock since he was embroiled in an ongoing feud on the Tuesday night show.

3) Potential reason for Bodhi Hayward's WWE release

Bodhi Hayward was seen by many as a future star in the company before his abrupt exit. Moreover, he was involved in a program with Chase University on NXT recently.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently noted that Bodhi Hayward wasn't released as a routine call. However, there was more to his exit than meets the eye. He suggested that Hayward was allegedly a 'handful' backstage:

"I guess the easiest way to describe it is apparently Bodhi was a handful. So it wasn't just 'well, let's get rid of this guy' or whatever. But I did hear from multiple people that it wasn't just 'we're gonna cut some folks, we're gonna cut this person who was right in the middle of a storyline,'' noted Alvarez.

Besides Hayward, other superstars let go by the company include Sloane Jacobs, Eric Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng. Most of them were new signees and had been working with the company for a brief time.

2) Raquel Rodriguez to join The O.C. against Judgment Day?

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are having a tough time in their feud with The Judgment Day, all thanks to Rhea Ripley. While both factions have three male members, Ripley seemingly gives her group an unfair advantage. However, it appears The O.C. might have found someone who could help them.

As per Cageside seats, SmackDown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez might become an ally of The O.C. in their war against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. The outlet reported that Rodriguez has been teaming up with AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in their matches against The Judgment Day at live events.

1) More uncertainty over Sasha Banks' WWE return

There has been a lot of confusion over Sasha Banks' wrestling future and when she might return to WWE. While some reports suggest that there are no plans to bring her back, others note that she is still under contract with the company.

A new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer highlighted that she was present backstage during a recent WWE live event.

Meanwhile, Ringside News has stated that there are no plans for Banks, and her name has not come up in creative meetings. The Boss and Naomi had walked out of the company after alleged creative differences with the previous management. However, the two were expected to return following Vince McMahon's retirement, which hasn't happened yet.

