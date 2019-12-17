WWE Rumors: 2 Top backstage names handled TLC following Vince McMahon and Triple H's absence

17 Dec 2019

Charlotte power bombing Asuka through the table at TLC/ Vince McMahon

The last WWE PPV of the decade was an overwhelming disappointment. TLC is getting panned by the fans and pundits and rightfully so, it was a messy show that had a handful of few bright spots. As we had reported earlier via John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Vince McMahon and Triple H were not present at the Target Center for the PPV.

Wrestling Observer/ Figure Four Online's Daily update provided backstage details on what happened behind the scenes at TLC.

Vince McMahon and Triple H were part of a conference meeting with the officials backstage and the show was booked as per Vince McMahon's orders. It was added that McMahon was not in Gorilla position and was not feeding announcers with lines or producing while the show was underway.

Paul Heyman reportedly oversaw the matches of RAW while Bruce Prichard was tasked with the SmackDown matches.

The report also shed some light on the universal opinion regarding the poor handling of the main event in which Kairi Sane suffered a concussion mid-match.

It was said that the company should have sent out a doctor who would have had the power to stop the match. There were various ideas discussed that could have been done to avoid putting Sane's health in jeopardy.

One was to go straight to the finish, which may have been the ideal thing to do. The company could have also made the remainder of the match a Handicap contest with Asuka taking on the team of Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

However, it was noted that doing such a thing, especially considering that the plan was for Kabuki Warriors to retain the titles, would have led to many unwanted changes in the plans.

Regarding Kairi Sane's health, the former NXT Women's Champion has not been cleared to wrestle. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that she is recovering well and that's a positive sign.