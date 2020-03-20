WWE Rumors - Another Championship match set to be added to WrestleMania 36?

WWE could still add more matches to the WrestleMania card

WrestleMania will now be a two-day event over the April 4th and 5th weekend

More matches could still be added to the card

This past week on RAW, even though rules dictated that no fans were allowed to be in attendance for WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW still went ahead but included just one live match.

This match saw Rey Mysterio defeat United States Champion Andrade in a match where Asuka was interestingly on commentary and was backing the Champion throughout. It was a segment that reportedly "fell flat" but even though Andrade is seemingly in the dog house following his recent suspension for breaching WWE's Wellness Policy, he could still be handed a WrestleMania match.

At present, there are seven matches slated to take place with Edge vs Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match still yet to be officially announced. But many believe that the company could be looking to have five matches each night, and this will leave two more spaces on the card.

Neither the Intercontinental Championship nor the SmackDown Women's Championship matches have been added to the show yet, but according to The Wrestling Observer, the match could still be added but isn't actually "a lock" at present.

The Observer went on to state that none of the matches that haven't been officially announced at present are considered to be a lock, which means that the final match could come from anywhere.

The current card will see the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar take place on Saturday night whilst the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg will take place on Sunday night.

There are two women's matches officially announced with Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women's Championship on Saturday night and Shayna Baszler fighting Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on Sunday.

The rest of Saturday's show is made up of the matches between Undertaker and AJ Styles as well as Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins, whilst Sunday will see The Fiend Bray Wyatt take on John Cena and Edge vs Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match when it's officially added.

WrestleMania is currently set to take place over two nights on April 4 and Sunday, April 5, and The Show of Shows could reportedly emanate from multiple venues over the course of the two nights.