WWE Rumors: Big plans for Rey Mysterio revealed, two more RAW Superstars to get pushed

WWE is heading towards the busiest phase of its calendar year with the company focussing all their attention on Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

All the ongoing storylines are expected to undergo major finetuning as we enter the new year.

Paul Heyman and his team of writers are doing their bit to get all the feuds in place on RAW and they apparently have a complicated plan.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are a few plans that are in the works backstage.

WWE has booked a feud between Humberto Carrillo and Andrade with the idea of getting both the Superstars over. The Hispanic Superstars are currently two of the talents that the company wants to push.

El Idolo will also have a programme with Rey Mysterio simultaneously.

The Master of the 619, in the meantime, will continue his angle with Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

And finally, the newly-turned heel and his two musclemen will build on the storyline with Kevin Owens.

The idea here is to have top guys in two programmes on RAW.

Meltzer explained the following in the WON:

For Raw, current ideas are to push Carrillo and Andrade in a program to try and get both over, as well as Andrade with Mysterio, and Mysterio with Rollins & AOP and Rollins with Owens. It’s having top guys with two different programs instead of one.

The most recent episode of RAW saw Andrade take out Humberto Carrillo with a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete floor at the end of the Gauntlet match, which was booked to determine the new #1 contender for the US title.

Rey Mysterio came out to confront Andrade but the former NXT Champion escaped into the crowd and the match ended in a no-contest.

Seth Rollins and AOP came out after the match and laid out Mysterio before challenging the champion to a title match for next week's episode of RAW, which has already been taped.

The idea of the feuds intertwining with each other sounds perplexing, but we hope WWE has a worthy payoff at the end of it.