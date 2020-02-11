WWE Rumors - Backstage reason for popular Superstar's new role on SmackDown

SmackDown

Sami Zayn has adopted a new on-screen role on WWE television, that of a manager to former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and former tag team champion Cesaro.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the decision to not have Zayn wrestle and just manage the duo is a creative one and not because of any injury. The former NXT Champion is reportedly fit and has recovered from his shoulder injury.

Zayn is ready after being cleared by WWE's doctors to wrestle once again, but WWE's creative team want him to continue as a manager on SmackDown. There was speculation that Zayn's new role was only because of the injuries to his shoulder but that appears to not be the case.

Sami Zayn is currently the manager of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro on SmackDown Live

Zayn's last match in WWE was back in December in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown. The SmackDown Superstar has been at his lunatic best as the manager of Cesaro and Nakamura, and has added an edge to both Superstars.

Cesaro recently revealed the reason why he joined the duo on SmackDown, in a recent interview on Talksport:

“Sami and Shin were doing a thing together. A thing where Sami was just going crazy during Shin’s entrances [laughs] everyone’s favorite GIF every week. And then Sami was like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you into the group’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, OK!’ I’ve moved to SmackDown again and there was no plan so I was like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, let’s do something!’”

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported that Zayn could be moved to NXT permanently, sometime last month, with WWE discussing the possibility of moving him back to the black and gold brand.

For now, Zayn will continue to manage Cesaro and Nakamura, but he could be ready to lace up his wrestling boots if needed, as he is injury-free.