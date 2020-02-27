WWE Rumors - Backstage reason why company made a surprising change to Bray Wyatt's Championship match

The Fiend

There is no denying that Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character has been one of the most spectacular gimmicks in WWE over the past few years.

The Fiend has entertained the fans with his bizarre antics and appearances since he debuted. However, another aspect that separates The Fiend's matches from everyone else is the red lighting that engulfs the ring every time he has a match.

Much to the joy of many fans, WWE had done away with this red light during The Fiend's strap match against Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble. While it was thought that the company had done away with the red lighting due to backlash from the fans, it was reported that they are planning to bring it back again.

As per the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast:

For The Fiend's matches happening after tv, the red light is back. The reason why we believe it wasn't used in the strap match is because in order to see the red markings on the back of Daniel Bryan due to the strap you can't have the red light.

While it is true that the red light adds to Wyatt's persona, it also makes visibility rather poor for the audience and puts a lot of strain on the eyes of the audience watching on tv.

It would have been understandable if WWE kept this aspect of The Fiend limited to only a select number of matches so that it would add to the aura and magnitude of the match. But having these lights for every match that The Fiend is part of is a bit much.

Do you think that WWE should do away with these red lights completely or do you think they have become an essential part of The Fiend? Tell us in the comments!

