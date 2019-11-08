WWE Rumors: Big backstage news on Sami Zayn's in-ring career

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 08 Nov 2019, 18:39 IST

Sami Zayn.

It's not uncommon to see WWE use proficient in-ring talents as managers of other Superstars but it certainly was a surprising decision to have Sami Zayn become the spokesman of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Despite being the loud-mouthed manager of the Intercontinenstal Champion, Zayn has wrestled a few matches on WWE TV in the past few months. He last worked a dark match against Roman Reigns on September 24th.

Dave Meltzer provided a few updates on the in-ring status of the Underdog from the Underground in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Zayn has been having issues with his shoulders in recent months, which could be the real reason why he was booked to be the manager of Nakamura.

Meltzer added that Zayn is fully fit to resume his career as a full-time in-ring competitor, however, WWE has already decided that his role in the company, as of now, is to be the hypeman of the King of Strong Style. However, how long will Zayn be content with his current position? Wouldn't he want to wrestle more often going forward?

"Zayn was having trouble with his shoulders in recent months which is why he’s been wrestling less and has been managing Nakamura. But we’re told he’s okay now and can wrestle but this is the role they have him in."

The former NXT Champion's struggles with his shoulders are well-documented as Zayn underwent a double surgery in early 2018.

The natural babyface has embraced his role as a heel after his return and has grown to become one of the most consistent Superstars on the microphone. Ever since becoming the mouthpiece of Nakamura, Zayn has done a brilliant job of getting the required heat, considering the fact that both the former NXT Superstars were overwhelming fan-favorites for a long time in their respective WWE careers.

As we had reported earlier via Dave Meltzer, Shinsuke Nakamura could drop the Intercontinental Championship to a top SmackDown Superstar before Survivor Series. It would be interesting to see how the possible loss affects the relationship between Zayn and Nakamura and whether it leads to WWE pulling the plug on their alliance.