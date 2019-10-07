WWE Rumors: Clarification regarding the result of the Hell in a Cell main event match

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 657 // 07 Oct 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What happened in the match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend?

Seth Rollins defended his Universal Championship against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, at Hell in a Cell, inside the demonic structure. The match was a brutal one, with The Fiend enduring several stomps from the champion, a pedigree, and even chair shots, but The Fiend kicked out from the pinfall time and again.

Rollins then used a ladder and a chair to line it up against The Fiend's face, and then brought out a toolbox to smash it onto The Fiend's head. The Fiend looked like he was done, but Rollins once again went under the ring to bring another weapon, this time the Sledgehammer.

The referee told Rollins not to use it and tried to persuade the Universal Champion to put it away, but Rollins once again smashed The Fiend's head with it, which resulted in the referee calling for the bell.

Who actually won the match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend?

Fans were irate on social media and in the arena about how the match ended, with many thinking that WWE had actually disqualified a Superstar for using weapons despite it being a No Disqualification match.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson has now revealed that the match did not end in a disqualification for Rollins, but that the "bout was stopped", which means that there was no winner or loser of the match.

The Fiend did get up after the match, putting Rollins in the Mandible Claw, before the show ended.

WWE, in their report, have called it a "match stoppage".

Possible reason for the way the match ended

The match probably ended the way it did because WWE may not have wanted to give either man a loss, given how important they are in WWE television.

There have been rumors doing the rounds that Wyatt is set to move to SmackDown, which means that putting the Universal Championship on him did not make any sense.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hell in a Cell 2019: 5 Reasons why WWE didn't make The Fiend the new Universal Champion

Read all the results from Hell in a Cell 2019 here.