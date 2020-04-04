WWE Rumors - Company's abandoned plan for WrestleMania 35 will be used this year

WWE were in discussions to make a change to WrestleMania last year, which they have been forced to do this year.

WrestleMania 36 will take place in WWE's Performance Center and other locations.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show, one that brings in huge revenue to the company each year. This year's WrestleMania, though, will not be as profitable for Vince McMahon's promotion due to the company recording the show from the Performance Center and other closed locations, as well as not having any fans at the venue.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in WWE making this year's WrestleMania a two-day event, which is an idea that was floated around for last year's show, as per Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso:

"For the first time ever WrestleMania will be a two-night event, beginning this Saturday. The idea of a two-night show was discussed last year for WrestleMania 35 but never gained traction as a realistic possibility. There is wisdom in breaking up what has evolved into an incredibly long show into two sittings."

WrestleManias have grown in length over the years, with last year's PPV running for 7-and-a-half-hours. In fact, the main event, the triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair, ended on the next day! WrestleMania 35 had 16 matches, four of which were on the pre-show and the remaining on the main card.

This year's WrestleMania also has 16 matches, but because it's being split into two days, fans will not have to endure 7+ hours of programming in one sitting. Reports have suggested that the pre-show for WrestleMania 36 on each day will be one-hour long, while the main show on each day will be around three hours in length.

Triple H recently revealed that WWE could use the two-night format for future WrestleManias, as he said that if it is successful at WrestleMania 36, it can be successful in the future too. AJ Styles recently said that there are far too many matches on the WrestleMania card for one night, and offered a few solutions to this problem.

WrestleMania 36 was to take place at the Raymond James stadium in Tampa on April 5, but the coronavirus pandemic forced local authorities to take several steps to curb the spread of the virus. Sports events across the world have been affected, but WWE have still continued to put on shows with a small number of people involved in the production of the show, as well as fewer members of the roster.

We are just hours away from WrestleMania 36. Watch Sportskeeda's WrestleMania 36 preview hosted by Gary Cassidy and special guest Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.