WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan and two other top Superstars pulled from WWE shows

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
382   //    17 Mar 2019, 01:18 IST

Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

It was reported recently that the current number one contender for the Universal Championship - Seth Rollins - will not be working house shows this weekend as WWE wants to keep him as healthy as possible.

However, it looks like he is not the only top superstar being pulled from these house shows by WWE; three other Superstars will not be appearing on shows this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Wrestlemania 35 is just a few weeks away and WWE cannot take any chances with their grandest show of the year.

Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble match this year and chose to face the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35 for the Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter...

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, reports suggest that Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz are also getting the weekend house shows off, although the reason is not certain.

It is quite possible that this is merely a precautionary measure taken by WWE to keep these Superstars safe before Wrestlemania 35 rolls out and avoid unnecessary injuries before the show.

While Daniel Bryan will most likely be facing Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania, The Miz will be going head to head against his former Tag Team partner Shane McMahon. No match has been announced for Rey Mysterio as of now though.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 is just a few weeks away, and It will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The show will be headlined by the triple threat match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

What do you think could be the reason WWE has pulled these top superstars from house shows? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: WWE's backstage strategy to prevent Superstars from leaving revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
