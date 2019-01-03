×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler on his way out of WWE?

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
275   //    03 Jan 2019, 07:28 IST

Dolph Ziggler lost on Raw and could be on his way out of WWE
Dolph Ziggler lost on Raw and could be on his way out of WWE

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler recently lost a cage match on Monday Night Raw against his former tag-team partner Drew McIntyre in quite an emphatic way. 'The Scottish Psychopath' decimated Ziggler with two Claymore Kicks before giving 'The Showoff' a post-match beatdown. It sure seemed like Ziggler was being written off the show, and now more details possibly suggest that Ziggler is on his way out of the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

After Ziggler lost to McIntyre and suffered the post-match beatdown that saw Ziggler get his head Claymore Kicked between a steel chair and the side of the cage, WWE posted a video of a brooding Ziggler backstage.

In the video, Ziggler is apparently unaware he's being filmed as the camera is around a corner and he appears to be heavily affected by his loss and quietly walks away.

The heart of the matter

The above video and Dolph going out on his back and putting McIntyre over in a big way definitely makes it seem like the multiple time champion may be calling it a day on his current WWE run.

However, there's another small hint that suggests that Ziggler is transitioning away from WWE and that's his Twitter handle, which has changed to his real name of 'Nic Nemeth'

As you can see from the above tweet he's embarking on a comedy tour which, in the past, has meant that Ziggler has taken some time off from actively competing.

Advertisement

WWE Superstars usually only start using their real name when they're intending to move on from the company, usually because their in-ring name is trademarked by WWE so can't be used for alternate endeavours.

What's next?

Now, all of this is just speculative at this point, but I have heard rumblings of Ziggler wanting to leave WWE and do a stint at New Japan Pro Wrestling. There was some talk of him doing so around Summer last year, with 'The Showoff' turning down a contract offer before SummerSlam. It could be that he signed a six-month extension, which seems likely, and he's now a free agent again.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler should go to New Japan Pro Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 best and worst moments of Dolph Ziggler and Drew...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Ziggler and McIntyre have...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Dolph Ziggler turned babyface against Drew...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Injury update on Dolph Ziggler 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals why he and Dolph Ziggler...
RELATED STORY
Dolph Ziggler and the women in his WWE life
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Future plans for Dolph Ziggler and Drew...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update on Dolph Ziggler's...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ziggler and McIntyre may have been...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Has Finn Bálor's massive push been confirmed by...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us