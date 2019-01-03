WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler on his way out of WWE?

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 275 // 03 Jan 2019, 07:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler lost on Raw and could be on his way out of WWE

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler recently lost a cage match on Monday Night Raw against his former tag-team partner Drew McIntyre in quite an emphatic way. 'The Scottish Psychopath' decimated Ziggler with two Claymore Kicks before giving 'The Showoff' a post-match beatdown. It sure seemed like Ziggler was being written off the show, and now more details possibly suggest that Ziggler is on his way out of the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

After Ziggler lost to McIntyre and suffered the post-match beatdown that saw Ziggler get his head Claymore Kicked between a steel chair and the side of the cage, WWE posted a video of a brooding Ziggler backstage.

In the video, Ziggler is apparently unaware he's being filmed as the camera is around a corner and he appears to be heavily affected by his loss and quietly walks away.

The heart of the matter

The above video and Dolph going out on his back and putting McIntyre over in a big way definitely makes it seem like the multiple time champion may be calling it a day on his current WWE run.

However, there's another small hint that suggests that Ziggler is transitioning away from WWE and that's his Twitter handle, which has changed to his real name of 'Nic Nemeth'

The 1st leg of the #HeelCrew 2019 Comedy Tour *with special guest @sarahtiana* kicks off JANUARY 27 in PHOENIX @standuplive 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jIYDq9R4Gw — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 1, 2019

As you can see from the above tweet he's embarking on a comedy tour which, in the past, has meant that Ziggler has taken some time off from actively competing.

Advertisement

WWE Superstars usually only start using their real name when they're intending to move on from the company, usually because their in-ring name is trademarked by WWE so can't be used for alternate endeavours.

What's next?

Now, all of this is just speculative at this point, but I have heard rumblings of Ziggler wanting to leave WWE and do a stint at New Japan Pro Wrestling. There was some talk of him doing so around Summer last year, with 'The Showoff' turning down a contract offer before SummerSlam. It could be that he signed a six-month extension, which seems likely, and he's now a free agent again.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler should go to New Japan Pro Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement