WWE Rumors: Famous storyline possibly being recreated with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

Zayn and Nakamura confront The Miz on Miz TV

WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn have formed an unlikely alliance as of late. It's now being reported that this storyline could lead to a breakup and an eventual match between the duo.

The alliance

On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn snapped and went berserk following his loss to Cedric Alexander in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Soon after, he joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura on an edition of Miz TV, which resulted in the duo beating the tar out of The Miz. This week on SmackDown Live, The Miz challenged Nakamura for a match at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV, following which the dastardly villains again launched an ambush on the crowd-favorite A-Lister.

Plans for Zayn and Nakamura

According to Wrestlevotes, there are backstage talks going on regarding a potential storyline between Nakamura and Zayn, and one of the ideas discussed for the angle was to mimic the famous friendship storyline between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, that ultimately led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 33.

One of the ideas I’ve heard when the Zayn / Nakamura storyline was decided upon was to eventually resemble that of the Jericho / Owens friendship from a few years ago, leading to a big time blowoff match. However, I’d be surprised if this story lasted all the way thru to Mania. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 28, 2019

Much like the Owens-Jericho storyline, this rivalry could result in a "big-time blowoff match" between Zayn and Nakamura. The friendship angle between Jericho and Owens lasted for months on end, back in 2016-17, which led to the "Festival of Friendship" segment, dubbed by many as one of the greatest in-ring segments of the modern era.

The duo then fought inside the squared circle in a United States Title match at WrestleMania 33, with Owens coming out the victor. Wrestlevotes also noted that they aren't expecting this storyline to last all the way to WrestleMania 36.

