×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Huge update emerges on Jeff Hardy's injury status

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
670   //    26 Apr 2019, 06:24 IST

Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy are the reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions
Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy are the reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio and Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jeff Hardy is presently dealing with an injury to his right knee.

Apparently, while the severity of his knee injury is unknown, should the injury require him to step away from in-ring competition for a while; Jeff and his brother Matt Hardy may have to drop their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Also Read: WWE News: Interesting details emerge about WWE's strategy for SmackDown Live

In case you didn't know...

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy competed in a Tag Team Match against The Usos at a WWE house show in Madison, Wisconsin on April 20th.

It was during the aforementioned matchup that Jeff appeared to have suffered a leg injury, and although The Hardy Boyz defeated The Usos; Jeff hasn't competed in a match since.

The heart of the matter

It's now being reported that Jeff Hardy is dealing with an injury to his right knee, and although the severity of the aforesaid injury is yet to be revealed; one ought to note that Hardy has been wrestling despite having a torn PCL for the past 4 years.

It's common knowledge that Hardy's right knee was damaged in a dirt bike accident back in the year 2015, and he's had to work through the injury ever since.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer has now asserted that there are two separate versions regarding Jeff Hardy's injury that have been circulating in the pro wrestling rumour mill as of late -- one being that Hardy may require surgery, and would have to drop the Tag Team Titles; and the other being that Hardy is simply banged up, however the extent of his injury issues hasn't been clarified yet.

Furthermore, it's being explained that people who have been kept in the loop regarding Hardy's injury status -- due to them being tasked with working on WWE's storylines -- have noted that Hardy is likely to undergo surgery after next week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Advertisement

That could potentially be the reason why Hardy's injury is being closely-guarded by WWE as well as the Superstar himself.

Moreover, people close to Hardy have been noting that although Hardy is indeed injured, they hope his injury issues aren't too bad. It could also be possible that "The Charismatic Enigma" is simply playing it safe, rather than unnecessarily aggravating his injury.

What's next?

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy will likely appear on next week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Also Read: WWE News: Vince McMahon addresses Ronda Rousey's departure from WWE

What are your thoughts on the current situation involving Jeff Hardy? Sound off in the comments!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Usos The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy
Advertisement
WWE News: Huge changes in Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule confirmed
RELATED STORY
SmackDown After WrestleMania: 5 Reasons why The Hardy Boyz became SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases huge changes to his WWE character
RELATED STORY
A special look into Matt Hardy's 3 consecutive April Title Streak
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy reacts to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Lars Sullivan is WWE's next Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Champions crowned on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania; viciously assaulted during celebration
RELATED STORY
4 shockers WWE could be planning next week on Smackdown Live (5 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (9th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us