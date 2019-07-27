WWE Rumors: Update on WWE not booking Street Profits to wrestle on RAW

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 252 // 27 Jul 2019, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The tag team division in all WWE brands is indisputably elite

What's the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE presently doesn't have any plans for The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to wrestle on RAW in the immediate future.

Additionally, the reason behind Dawkins and Ford making several notable appearances on WWE's main roster programming has also been revealed -- it is to promote the NXT brand.

In case you didn't know...

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) are the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, widely respected for their character presentation and promo skills.

Dawkins and Ford have been appearing in backstage segments on RAW, over the course of this month; primarily promoting storylines and future WWE events.

As we'd previously reported, one of the reasons behind The Street Profits not wrestling on RAW could be the fact that they currently hold the NXT Tag Team Titles -- which in turn may cause a conflict of interest.

The heart of the matter

Needless to say, the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz, as to whether the current NXT Tag Team titlists could potentially move to the WWE main roster as in-ring performers on RAW.

Nevertheless, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now notes, that The Street Profits will not be engaging in in-ring wrestling competition on RAW in the immediate future, although plans could always change.

The WWE currently doesn't intend to have the duo make their in-ring debuts on RAW -- with Dawkins and Ford being unlikely to be utilized in anything other than the backstage segments on the main roster in the days to come.

Moreover, it's being emphasized that the NXT Tag Team Champions appearing with their titles in tow on RAW, is likely a strategy employed by the company in order to promote the NXT brand.

Advertisement

The aforesaid strategy seems to be that if the casual viewers -- who watch RAW but may not be following NXT -- like The Street Profits, then they'd probably be encouraged to tune in to the WWE Network and watch NXT.

What's next?

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are set to defend their titles against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II, which takes place next month as a part of SummerSlam weekend.

Also Read: WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals real reason behind recent announcement for RAW

Would you like to see The Street Profits make their in-ring debuts on RAW? Sound off!