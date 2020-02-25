WWE Rumors - John Cena is a big fan of a Superstar backstage and could face him at WrestleMania 36

John Cena.

John Cena has finally reached the part-time phase of his WWE career where he pops up for a special match or segment until he disappears again into the shadows of Hollywood.

The Cenation leader is widely rumored to have a match at this year's WrestleMania and Elias' name has been doing the rounds as the potential opponent. Now, there could be a change of plans, however, Elias is a sensible option to face Cena when you consider the backstage relationship between the two Superstars.

On the new episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed that John Cena believes in Elias's immense potential to be a major Superstar.

Elias is in need of one great moment that pushes him to the next level and John Cena wants to be the guy who makes it happen. Tom also stated that there are a lot of people who believe in the Drifter, however, inconsistent booking has prevented Elias from unleashing his true potential.

Tom explained:

I can’t guarantee that it’s Elias at this point. I haven’t been able to confirm that personally but I’m sure it will become apparent fairly soon, probably the week after Elimination Chamber once Cena’s got that out of the way because they don’t want to muddy the storylines.

If it is going to be an interaction between the two, it will probably be a match because they’ve already had a beatdown, they’ve already had a rap up, they’ve done everything else, they really have. When it comes to Elias, he is one of those who does seem to have endless charisma but they seem to be struggling to find a place for him when it comes it comes to interacting with others.

When it comes to this business, you need memorable matches, memorable feuds, and while Elias is a memorable person, they have struggled to find that one moment that really lifts him up. Cena wants to be that guy to make it happen. Cena believes in Elias. A lot of people believe in Elias, but over time a lot of people have started to believe a little less and that’s a real shame just because he hasn’t had that moment. If Cena can supply that, all power to him.