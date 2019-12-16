WWE Rumors: John Cena teases a match at TLC

Will he keep the streak going?

In the past day or so, WWE fans started to realise that 2019 might be the first year in which John Cena does not wrestle a pay-per-view match since his debut in July 2002. Cena's first pay-per-view match came against Chris Jericho, at Vengenace. Since then, he has been an absolute mainstay on WWE for over a decade, until his transition to Hollywood began.

John Cena's last pay-per-view match was in October 2018 at Super Showdown, where he teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias. His last WWE match came on the January 14th episode of RAW.

Cena's last pay-per-view appearance came at WrestleMania 35 when he came out as the Doctor of Thuganomics to interrupt Elias, but he did not wrestle.

This leaves today's TLC pay-per-view as John Cena's last chance of keeping his impressive pay-per-view streak alive and after fans caught wind of this fact, the 16-time WWE World Champion decided to spark some speculation online by posting this image on Instagram.

"The Streak" could very well be referring to the above-mentioned pay-per-view streak. This has led to some speculation that John Cena might actually wrestle at TLC. It is extremely unlikely but if it does happen, the match would probably be a quick squash blatantly done to "keep the streak going". Cena could also find a partner to answer the Viking Raiders' open challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship, but that is an even less likely prospect.

However, Cena has been known to post random pictures on Instagram with no context or explanation, leaving them open for his followers to interpret. This picture, in particular, has caught the interest of wrestling fans but it surely does not lead to any conclusions.

This is likely just John Cena having a little fun and teasing the wrestling world, instead of foreshadowing a surprise appearance and match at WWE's final pay-per-view of the year.