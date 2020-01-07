WWE Rumors: Many Superstars desperate to work with NJPW Star, company could sign him

WWE roster/Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 is in the books and the latest edition of the yearly NJPW extravaganza was breathtaking as always.

Many wrestlers stepped up to the plate and stole the show in their respective matches, and one of those talents was 'Switchblade' Jay White.

As reported on January 5th by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue in his exclusive report, WWE has shown major interest in signing Jay White.

Colohue shared more details on the reported interest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with host Korey Gunz.

WWE has kept an eye out on White for a few years now and the interest levels are at their peak on the heels of Switchblade's impressive Wrestle Kingdom 14 showing. Tom added that many WWE Superstars are desperate to work with the Bullet Club leader.

However, White reportedly doesn't wish to leave NJPW. That, though, shouldn't stop WWE from trying to lure the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion away from the Japanese promotion.

Tom also explained how White's near-perfect heel gimmick will fit in with the WWE product.

I’ve heard a lot about this over the years. Just a lot but now that it’s Wrestle Kingdom, people have been a little bit more willing to talk about it. He is definitely popular within WWE, they have been talking about getting a package together and offering him a contract for a long time. But, he will either sign a new deal or mention on Talk is Jericho or something like that about not wanting to go to WWE.

But there are so many people in the WWE, not just management, but also the wrestlers themselves who are desperate to work with Jay White. He is seen as the perfect WWE heel and I think a lot of that is because he is the perfect heel. He is the most despicable man it is possible to be. He is creepy, he is slimy, he is arrogant, he is magnificent in every possible way. It’s just perfection! I cannot hate him more. Great work. Personally, I would love to see him in the WWE.

I think you can throw him against the Nakamuras and the AJ Styles', but also Jay White vs. Seth Rollins is just, I mean, come on! Give me Kevin Owens vs. Jay White, Give me all of those, I mean there is so much magic that could happen. He is doing very good things in New Japan. He does not want to leave to my knowledge, but there are certainly a lot of people in the WWE who are trying to stir that pot and try to make it happen.

White was one of the standout performers at WK 14 as he put on a tremendous match against Tetsuya Naito on night one, in which he lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

He faced Kota Ibushi on the second night and ended up victorious at the end of the 25-minute match.

White has come a long way over the years and has cemented his position as the best foreign heel in NJPW. It's unlikely that he will go to WWE while he is a red-hot commodity in Japan, but stranger things have happened in the past.