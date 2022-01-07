WWE Rumors and News roundup: Top superstars react to William Regal’s release, backstage update on 2 superstars battling injury, shots fired at AJ Styles (6th January, 2022)

We are back with the daily edition of WWE Rumor and News Roundup. The last 24 hours revolved around recent releases which included some of the biggest names in NXT. Additionally, today's roundup discusses updates on two superstars who recently sustained injuries.

We also came across strong opinions from both current and former superstars that have fetched divided responses from the WWE Universe.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated headlines over the last few hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Top WWE Superstars react to William Regal's release

There is no chance I would be where I am today without William Regal.



I’m so grateful for his advice and guidance throughout the years.



WWE recently released a long list of prominent names from NXT, including the brand's General Manager, William Regal. The news took everyone by surprise, and the biggest names from the pro-wrestling world took to social media in support of the beloved icon. Top superstars from the main roster reflected on their time with Regal and lauded him for his wrestling genius.

Kevin Owens shared a heart-warming message saying that he wouldn't be where he is if not for William Regal. He expressed his gratitude for all of Regal's advice and admitted that he wanted to follow in the latter's footsteps. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch also expressed her gratitude towards Regal for giving her a chance when she was nothing.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him. Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him. https://t.co/ML4c4KgICa

Sasha Banks and Bayley also shared emotional messages for Regal. They both expressed their gratitude and stated that they wouldn't be where they are if it wasn't for Regal.

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE Forever grateful There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me.Forever grateful There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. 💙 Forever grateful

Edge also hailed William Regal for his work with other superstars and revealed how he helped the Rated-R Superstar during his tough times.

"William Regal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He's a real man(s) man," said Edge.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR @RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man. .@RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man. https://t.co/WNDdJjJsvE

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal https://t.co/ib8GFIHHzE

Johnny Gargano hailed his former General Manager for giving opportunities to "indie guys" and changing their careers on television. He said that although Regal would never take credit for his work, he deserves a lot of accolades for molding a generation of wrestlers on NXT.

