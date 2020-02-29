WWE Rumors - Original plans for Edge's first World Title run revealed when he cashed in MITB briefcase

The original plan was only for 3 weeks (Pic Source: WWE/IMDB)

Edge's in-ring return to WWE after several years was emotional for the entire WWE Universe and for the man himself. The multi-time WWE World Champion had a stellar career and now has the chance to make up for this missed time.

However, in a discussion about Goldberg's recent WWE Universal Championship win and the company's reliance on stars from the past, Jim Valley on Wrestling Observer Radio said that Edge's return has not seen a 'nostalgia bump' in the ratings.

Dave Meltzer said that in the early 90s during the Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels era and later in the Edge era, wrestling was just not that hot or popular. Valley added that when Edge first won the WWE title, the ratings popped and there was genuine interest. Meltzer said that WWE didn't plan on Edge being so popular. He also said:

"Edge got really over, but they had plans and he was not their plan. Their plan was Edge to be champion for 3 weeks, it got really over."

Meltzer also revealed that the company basically needed Edge to get the Money in the Bank briefcase gimmick over, and he was made to cash it in. He was only supposed to have a three-week run and then return to the mid-card segment.

"They never saw him as a World Champion, they didn't see him at that level."

You can watch the segment at 14:30 in the video below

Meltzer also said that Edge defied expectations, which allowed him to win multiple World Championships and make his career.

It's interesting how plans change for certain people as Edge went down in WWE History as one of the all-time greats.

