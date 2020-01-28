WWE Rumors- Paul Heyman changed the winner of major Royal Rumble match

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

Drew McIntyre lived up to his old moniker of being 'The Chosen One' as he was picked to be the man to win the coveted Royal Rumble match.

He was not the original choice, though, as the plan was actually to have Roman Reigns win the Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns were originally planned to win the Royal Rumble matches.

Meltzer stated that Paul Heyman decided to push McIntyre in the Rumble match. It was widely believed that Roman Reigns would win the Rumble while Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent would just eliminate the Beast from the match.

The WWE, however, went all the way with McIntyre and it could be because of Paul Heyman. Putting McIntyre over strong in the Rumble match may have been done to give more importance to the 'Mania main event, which is expected to be McIntyre vs. Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Meltzer explained:

So obviously, one main event at WrestleMania, perhaps the main event of WrestleMania is going to be Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and they went all the way to build that and Drew McIntyre is the guy. Obviously this is a Paul Heyman decision that was made sometime back, I presume Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns is the other main event. They could have had Roman Reigns win the Royal Rumble because McIntyre was made when he eliminated Lesnar, but it was one of those things where Heyman probably got the main event and everything for that main event.

He must have talked to Vince McMahon, 'We've got to make the main event as strong as we can and it's WrestleMania and all that and they didn't have any dream match out there, so this was it and you know, the whole Rumble was to make Brock into this unbeatable monster, I mean the Rumble told a good story. It was actually a very good Rumble and the story was that Brock is this monster and then Ricochet gave Brock a low blow and that led to Drew McIntyre giving Lesnar the Claymore kick and eliminating him and then, McIntyre went all the way, including throwing out Roman Reigns to win the whole thing.