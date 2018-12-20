WWE Rumors: Possible reason for Paige losing her General Manager role revealed

Why is Paige no longer SmackDown Live GM?

What's the story?

On WWE RAW, the McMahon family announced that all middlemen would be cut from both WWE brands, going forward. Unfortunately, this also meant that Paige lost her General Manager role on SmackDown Live.

Cageside Seats has revealed the reason why Paige stepped down from her role. If the rumour is true, then it explains why such a popular babyface authority figure was asked to step down.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of SmackDown Live opened with Shane McMahon addressing the SmackDown Live roster. He announced that Paige would still be a part of WWE, but her role would change thereafter.

Vince McMahon made the opening match on SmackDown Live, between Asuka and Naomi. The McMahons will continue to be the decision makers in the brand going forward, and have promised to listen to the WWE Universe, from hereon. Paige's new role was not disclosed, though various rumours have emerged.

The heart of the matter

Paige's unique life is being chronicled in the movie- 'Fighting With My Family', a project that will also feature The Rock, both as an Executive Producer and an actor. The rumour is that Paige has taken time off because she will be promoting the film in the weeks that follow.

The movie was also the subject of a barb from Zelina Vega directed at Paige shortly after it was announced that she would no longer be the SmackDown General Manager. It is clear that this will be a high profile release, and could bring many crossover fans to WWE. Zelina Vega will be starring in the film.

What's next?

Whatever the future holds for Paige, I'm certain that she will ace it. Also, the movie is scheduled for release in 2019. After the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, this could be the next big Hollywood biopic.

Are you excited for the upcoming movie about Paige? Let us know in the comments below.

