WWE Rumors: Potential spoiler for WWE Championship match at WWE Fastlane 2019 revealed 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
3.57K   //    08 Mar 2019, 10:33 IST

Who's going to emerge victorious at WWE Fastlane?
Who's going to emerge victorious at WWE Fastlane?

What's the story?

We're only a few hours removed from WWE Fastlane and everyone's wondering who's going to emerge as the WWE Champion at the show. Thanks to 5dimes.eu, as posted by NoDQ, we know the favorites for every match.

It turns out that Daniel Bryan is the favourite heading into the match. This means that there will not be a title change at the show.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston suddenly caught fire after replacing Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber. He became a favorite of the WWE Universe, who spurred him on to win the WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston came ever so close to living his dreams at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon would end up replacing him with Kevin Owens, to the dismay of the WWE Universe.

I even caught up with Kingston earlier this week to get his thoughts on the big match.

The heart of the matter

A glimpse at the favorites shows the usual suspects picking up the wins at the pay-per-view. The Shield is likely to pick up a win against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin, while Asuka is supposedly going to retain against Mandy Rose.

Becky Lynch is clearly the favorite against Charlotte Flair, a decision that will have her inserted into the WrestleMania main event again. The Usos are supposed to retain again, presumably leading to a split between Shane McMahon and The Miz.

As for the Boss n' Hug Connection, they're the favorites against the deadly team of Tamina and Nia Jax at Fastlane.

What's next?

Of course, the favorites are just an indicator and not the gospel truth per se. Join us for the live coverage of WWE Fastlane this Sunday evening, readers. It's certainly going to be a wild ride, folks!

Do you want Kevin Owens to become WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
