WWE Rumors: Reason why Daniel Bryan was pulled from the Raw main event battle royal

What really happened with Daniel Bryan in Raw's Main Event Battle Royal?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan was initially advertised as one of the ten people initially competing in the Raw Main Event which saw ten Superstars fight in a battle royal to determine Brock Lesnar's opponent for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam. However, within an hour of the announcement, WWE quietly replaced Daniel Bryan with Sami Zayn. Bryan's inclusion seems to have been a genuine mistake.

In case you didn't know...

'The New' Daniel Bryan and Rowan lost their SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship belts at Extreme Rules when they took on The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) and Heavy Machinery, with New Day eventually picking up the win.

Following the loss Bryan later teased that he was going to change course and do something new, telling Sarah Schreiber in a backstage interview,

"If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to... I have to admire. I have to admire. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do..."

WWE have subsequently announced that Bryan will make a career altering announcement on this week's SmackDown Live which will change the show forever.

The heart of the matter

In WWE's initial announcement regarding the 'Ten Man All-Star Cross-Brand Battle Royal' Daniel Bryan was definitely part of the list of competitors with the below graphic attached to the announcement

However, Bryan was quietly removed from the match and replaced with Sami Zayn, with the graphic being replaced with a new one. But why did this happen? Did WWE change their mind at the last minute?

Several sources have confirmed to m that Bryan was never supposed to be in the match and this was simply a case of an old graphic used from when there were plans for Bryan to be in the match instead of the current plan to include Sami Zayn. Therefore it was just a genuine, albeit slightly embarrassing mistake from WWE's social media team.

What's next?

Be sure to tune into SmackDown Live to see what Bryan's career altering announcement is! Maybe if he'd have been in the battle royal he might be facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam instead of Seth Rollins.

