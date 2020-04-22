The Revival in action against The OC

Earlier in the month, specifically on the 10th of April, The Revival was released from their WWE contracts. For their post-WWE run, the former RAW Tag Team Champions released a video to hype up their return to the wrestling circuit.

Amid rumors of them joining AEW, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler has taken to Twitter and teased a new name for their team, however, according to a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, The Revival has heat on the Independent Circuit for their post-WWE name.

The Revival reportedly has heat on the Indie circuit for their new name

In the aftermath of their release from WWE, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have revealed that they will be moving forward under the new name of "The Revolt".

However, Harwood and Wheeler's new name has reportedly landed them in hot water on the Indie Circuit, as the duo of Caleb Konley and Zane Riley have been using "The Revolt" name for more than five years now.

The report from PWInisder has suggested that the North Carolina Indie scene is upset about the name chosen by the former 2-time NXT Tag Team Champions, given that Konley and Riley have invested in using and merchandising The Revolt for quite some time now.

However, the report did suggest that the former Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson weren't aware of the name being used by Konley and Riley, as they were mostly busy and wrapped under their WWE schedule for almost the past five years.

Konley and Riley also took to Twitter and brought up the issue on social media, even calling out Harwood and Wheeler for using The Revolt name.

I gotta say. Its a real good name. Almost like a tag team should have been doing it years ago. #Revolt https://t.co/JsCDqFfGiw — Caleb Konley FA (@calebkonley) April 16, 2020

Hey @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR! If ya need ideas for merch or gear or anything we got 5 years worth it just boppin' around! pic.twitter.com/f8q08sIvNs — Zane Riley (@zanexcore) April 16, 2020

Advertisement

The Revival's release from WWE

The Revival's run in WWE was filled with ups and downs and despite being former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions, the duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were reportedly unhappy with their creative direction.

Now that WWE has released the duo, it is likely for them to end up in All Elite Wrestling and possibly engage in a feud against The Young Bucks. After all, the two teams have been going at it against each other for the past few years over on social media and even claimed that one day they will indeed wrestle each other.

The recently released Revival also responded to one of Cody Rhodes' recent tweets and that should probably give you an idea of where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are headed next.