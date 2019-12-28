WWE Rumors: Return plans for The Usos in the works?

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Don't call it a comeback...

It's been a while since The Usos have been on WWE TV; the last time anyone saw the pair was back in July of this year. To top it all, Jimmy Uso had some legal trouble for a DUI but was found not guilty recently.

It now looks like the pair could be heading back to TV very soon. WrestleVotes is reporting that sources have informed them the creative team has been instructed to come up with ideas for their return. At the same time, they're slated to remain on WWE Raw but that could change.

Source says the creative team was recently instructed to start coming up with ideas for a return of The Usos. They are slated to remain on RAW, however, as you guys know, that means nothing. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 27, 2019

There was other speculation that The Usos were on the comeback trail. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported that they were due back soon and most likely would be involved in the WWE Royal Rumble. He explained,

"The Usos are due back soon. They have a limited-term contract, whereby they only have to work so many dates, so you often get large patches that they and Naomi are missing in action.

"(But) The Usos are expected back soon, at least around Rumble time, in the push towards WrestleMania where they will undoubtedly have a presence given their name factor alone."

It also helps that Jimmy Uso was found 'not guilty' of his DUI charge. Taking everything into consideration, it does seem like a return would make perfect sense.

However, it's unclear where their next steps will take them. Will they be drafted to SmackDown, or will they remain on RAW?

The brothers have been one of the best WWE tag teams in the last decade, and are right up there with cream of the crop. It'll be interesting to see what creative has planned for them once they return.