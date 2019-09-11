WWE Rumors: Seven Superstars added to injury list; update on Jinder Mahal and Bobby Lashley returns

Samoa Joe faced Baron Corbin and Ricochet on Raw on September 9

Elias and Samoa Joe are among seven WWE Superstars who have been added to the company’s internal injury list.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Elias has suffered a break, rumoured to be his ankle, which explains why WWE removed him from his King of the Ring semi-final match against Chad Gable on SmackDown Live.

Samoa Joe and Carmella are now featured under a “new injury return dates” section on WWE's report, but their injuries are not specified and it is not clear when WWE expects them to return.

Elsewhere, 205 Live duo Oney Lorcan and Jack Gallagher are listed as injured and unavailable, while Drew McIntyre’s return has been pencilled in for September 16.

The internal report also lists EC3 and Heath Slater as injured Superstars, but it is worth noting that they were due to undergo evaluations on Monday.

Jinder Mahal & Bobby Lashley return dates

Jinder Mahal ruptured his patella tendon in a match against Ali at a live event in Denver, Colorado on June 15.

After revealing on social media that his knee was doing better than expected, it was reported that WWE expected Mahal to return at the beginning of 2020.

Now, in another update from Sean Ross Sapp, WWE’s latest internal report is estimating that he could be cleared to return as early as November 1.

As for Bobby Lashley, the former Intercontinental Champion underwent surgery on his elbow shortly after his rivalry with Braun Strowman came to an end at Extreme Rules in July 2019.

WWE initially listed his expected return date as November 2 but he could now reportedly be ready to make his in-ring comeback on October 14.

The report also states that Tommaso Ciampa is due to be cleared on September 11, while Tamina has already been cleared following a concussion.

