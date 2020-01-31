WWE Rumors - Shane McMahon's surprising backstage role in the Royal Rumble revealed

Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon.

The men's Royal Rumble match has rightfully been lauded for being one of the greatest of all time. The hour-long main event was paced and booked to near perfection, with Drew McIntyre standing tall as the final survivor after he dumped Roman Reigns over the top rope.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the people who were responsible for putting together the Royal Rumble matches.

The men's match was planned by Shane McMahon, Abyss (Chris Park), Lance Storm and James Noble. Paul Heyman also unsurprisingly had a major say in the match while Brock Lesnar contributed to how the first half of the match was booked.

It was, however, revealed that Vince McMahon was the man who made the final call to push Drew McIntyre for the win. The finishing sequence, as well as the decision to eliminate Roman Reigns last, came from McMahon.

Regarding the women's match, T.J. Wilson (Tyson Kidd), Michael Seitz (Hayes), Adam Pearce, Triple H and Mickie James worked towards setting up the match behind the scenes.

While the women's Royal Rumble had its flaws, the men's iteration was almost flawless and everyone involved in the planning deserves a lot of praise.

It's interesting to note that Shane McMahon, who has not been seen on WWE TV for a very long time, is helping out backstage in a major capacity.

The Royal Rumble match is the showcase attraction of the event every year and there is absolutely no room for error. The people tasked with the job of producing the match together thankfully did a fine job.

This year's Rumble had Edge return to the ring after a 9-year absence but that wasn't the only highlight of the match. Brock Lesnar lived up to the tag of being a generational talent by putting on dominant performance until he was eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre.

Advertisement

The decision to make McIntyre the winner was also a last-minute call, and in case you're wondering why that happened, you can read all about it here.