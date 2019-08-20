WWE Rumors: SmackDown Live Superstar possibly getting new name, reforming tag team

SmackDown Live

Recently, it was reported that SmackDown Live Superstar Chad Gable is set to get a new name, 'Shorty G'. Now, another report is making the rounds stating that Shelton Benjamin might also get a new name and form a tag team with Gable. The new name pitched for Benjamin is 'Shelty B'.

Benjamin and Gable have teamed up before...

When Shelton Benjamin made his way back to WWE in 2017, SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan put him in a tag team alongside Chad Gable. After a short-lived run, Gable was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the 2018 Superstar Shakeup, effectively ending the alliance.

Recently, Shelton Benjamin had begun teasing a new gimmick on the blue brand. A series of backstage interviews would see Benjamin being asked a question, followed by him simply smirking at the camera and not saying a word. On the other hand, Chad Gable was recently made fun of by Elias for his height. Last week on SmackDown Live, Benjamin was again interviewed in a backstage segment, but he suddenly put his attention to his left. Gable appeared on the scene, and Benjamin finally broke his silence by referring to him as Shorty and leaving the spot.

Rumored plans for the duo

The reports that came after the segment aired stated that Gable could be getting a new name, 'Shorty G'. It's now being rumored that Benjamin and Gable could team up in the near future and receive a push as a tag team. The idea that was pitched for Benjamin called for his name to be changed to 'Shelty B', and pair him up with 'Shorty G'.

Gable hasn't done anything much of note in the recent past. Hopefully, these two Superstars form a tandem again and become a mainstay on the tag team division on the blue brand.